As the race for the next Tory leader and the successor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson gathers momentum, this is what it has narrowed down to - Rishi Sunak versus Liz Truss.

While Sunak has won much of the support in the earlier rounds of voting, Truss, considered a strong contender as Johnson’s successor to 10, Downing Street isn’t too far behind. Both have laid down elaborate plans on a host of issues concerning UK at the moment - climate change, and inflation to name a few.

With the latter expected to be a hotly contested issue, here’s a brief on what the contenders plan to do to take steer the country on the path to development.

Advertisement

Economy

Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has made it very clear that his priority is to curb 40-year high inflation along with Britain’s debts post-Covid. He also promised to stick with a slew of measures, including the recent tax rises in bid to balance out the record government borrowing following the pandemic.

His rival Liz, a former foreign secretary, wants immediate tax cuts to spur growth and accused Sunak of pulling Britain to the brink of recession,

She also wants to review the Bank of England’s mandate to set interest rates. Sunak termed his rival’s proposed move to cut taxes, including corporate tax, as ‘fairytale plans’

As the cost of living touched one of its highest points ever in the UK, Sunak as finance minister implemented an 18 billion dollar package of support to help citizens overcome it. However, his rivals criticized it as ‘insufficient’.

ALSO READ: Image & Tax – Challenges Rishi Sunak Faces in UK PM Run-off

Advertisement

Post-Brexit Plans

Liz Truss originally backed remaining in the European Union during Britain’s 2016 referendum, before changing her stand and supporting Brexit. As a result of Britain coming out of the EU, she has led hectic negotiations with Brussels over frictions that came up subsequently. A legislation that will single-handedly rewrite post-Brexit commitments to the EU over Northern Ireland, has led to heavy criticism by her opponents saying the law breaches international law.

Sunak, on the other hand, was among the earliest MPs who supported Brexit right from the beginning. While he backs the controversial proposals on the ‘Northern Ireland Protocol’, as chancellor he promoted “freeports" around Britain as a means of profiting from Brexit.

Advertisement

Migrant Policy

With a rise in the number of migrants migrating from France, the Conservative government has been under pressure to tackle the same and has been pushing a proposal to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing and resettlement.

However, the policy, which is facing legal troubles is backed by both candidates with Truss calling it “completely moral". Sunak, meanwhile, has faced anonymous briefings as per newspaper reports, which state that he opposed this policy in the cabinet due to high costs.

Advertisement

NATO, Ukraine and UK’s Defence

Rishi Sunak wants Britain’s defence budget to rise to 2.5 percent of the GDP, without giving a definite time frame. His rival Truss has been more forthright, committing to spending 3 percent by 2030.

Sunak has also declined to set “arbitrary targets" on military spending following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. He also believes NATO’s target - for member states to spend 2 percent of the GDP on the military- is a minimum level and not a ceiling.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hasta La Vista, Baby! UK’s Boris Johnson Bows Out in Parliament

Climate Change

Sunak has promised to stick to Britain’s legally binding targets of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. He would also continue the green tax on energy bills, meant to help the renewable sector grow.

Liz Truss, however, has vowed to scrap the same, adding she is committed to the 2050 target.

(With AFP inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.