Romania Opens Probe into Ukraine 'Crimes Against Humanity'

Romania is investigating possible “crimes against humanity" in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of their mutual neighbour, prosecutors said Monday.

The probe adds to a number of international initiatives seeking to bring Russians to court since the start of the war in February.

Romania is exercising its jurisdiction based on the “principle of universality", as well as criminal law if crimes were committed against anyone holding Romanian citizenship, the prosecutor’s office said.

“The consequences of the attack are particularly severe, resulting in a large number of deaths among the civilian population, including children, as well as injuries," it said in a statement

“The psychological trauma caused by the military attack of the Russian Federation" has also caused millions to flee, including to Romania, it added.

The statement — “regarding the committing of crimes against humanity" — did not give any further details.

Romania, an EU member, has long faced international criticism for having a corrupt and inefficient judicial system.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is probing alleged war crimes in Ukraine after it received the go-ahead from some 40 member states, including Romania.

Russia is not a member of the ICC. It has dismissed allegations of war crimes as fake.

