Home » News » World » Royal Caribbean Says 48 Passengers Test Positive for Covid-19 on Cruise

Royal Caribbean Says 48 Passengers Test Positive for Covid-19 on Cruise

A Royal Caribbean Cruises ship is seen docked in Bayonne, New Jersey, U.S., August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Royal Caribbean Cruises ship is seen docked in Bayonne, New Jersey, U.S., August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The cruise operator said it had 6,091 guests and crew members on board the ship, which ended a week-long cruise in Miami on Saturday.

Advertisement
Reuters
Updated: December 20, 2021, 23:59 IST

Royal Caribbean Group said on Monday 48 people on its Symphony of the Seas cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19, fueling concerns that the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus could put a damper on a recovery in the cruise industry.

The cruise operator said it had 6,091 guests and crew members on board the ship, which ended a week-long cruise in Miami on Saturday after setting sail on Dec. 11.

The passengers who tested positive were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, Royal Caribbean said in a statement, adding that six guests were disembarked earlier in the cruise and transported home.

Advertisement

Royal Caribbean said 95% of the community on board were fully vaccinated, while 98% of those who tested positive were also fully vaccinated.

RELATED NEWS

Symphony’s future itineraries are not impacted, it added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: December 20, 2021, 23:51 IST