Royal Guard Keeping Watch Over Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Faints, Falls Flat on Face | WATCH

A guard keeping watch over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall fainted shortly after midnight in front of a crowd of onlookers. Before gathering himself, the guard swayed and stumbled off the platform. However, he fell face-forward onto the stone floor seconds later.

Two police officers rushed to assist the guard, and an aide standing nearby also arrived. Minutes later, the guard was changed.

The coffin is being guarded by royal bodyguards and other royal military units, including the Household Cavalry, the Grenadier Guards, and the Coldstream Guards. Each 24 hour period is divided into four watches, but livestream footage shows a change every half hour.

The King and his sons, Princes William and Harry, followed Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall today. For the next few days, the public can view the Queen lying in state.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to file past the oak and lead-lined coffin, which was previously carried into Westminster Hall by eight pall bearers and placed on a raised platform known as a catafalque.

The coffin is draped in the Royal Standard and topped with the Imperial State Crown, which is encrusted with nearly 3000 diamonds, as well as a bouquet of flowers and plants, including pine from the Balmoral Estate, where Elizabeth died on September 8, 1896, at the age of 96.

The line to see the Queen lie in state is about 5km long as mourners flock to pay their respects.

