Royal Succession: With King Charles III Now at Helm, A Look at Next 8 Royals In Line | In GFX

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. (Image: News18 GFX) With the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, 73-year-old Charles, is now Britain’s new monarch. (Image: News18 GFX) Charles is the automatic successor to Queen Mother. (Image: News18 GFX) Prince William will be the successor to King Charles III. (Image: News GFX) Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is second in line to the throne. (Image: News18 GFX) Princess Charlotte, second child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is the third in line to the throne. (Image: News18 GFX) Prince Louis, youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, will be the fourth in line, after his two older siblings. (Image: GFX) Prince Harry, younger son of King Charles III and late Princess Diana, who along with his wife Meghan Markle stepped back as ‘senior’ royals is fifth in line. (Image: News18 GFX) Archie Harrison, son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is sixth in line to the throne. (Image: News18 GFX) Lilibet Diana, second child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is seventh in line. (Image: News18 GFX) Prince Andrew, the third child of Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh, is eighth in line to the throne. (Image: News18 GFX)
first published: September 09, 2022, 13:50 IST
last updated: September 09, 2022, 13:50 IST