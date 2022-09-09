Home » News » World » Royal Succession: With King Charles III Now at Helm, A Look at Next 8 Royals In Line | In GFX

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 09, 2022, 13:50 IST

London

(FILE) Britain's then Prince Charles and late Queen Elizabeth attend the Queen's Body Guard for Scotland. (Reuters)
Prince William will be the successor to King Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. (Image: News18 GFX)

With the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, 73-year-old Charles, is now Britain’s new monarch. (Image: News18 GFX)

Charles is the automatic successor to Queen Mother. (Image: News18 GFX)

Prince William will be the successor to King Charles III. (Image: News GFX)

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is second in line to the throne. (Image: News18 GFX)

Princess Charlotte, second child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is the third in line to the throne. (Image: News18 GFX)

Prince Louis, youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, will be the fourth in line, after his two older siblings. (Image: GFX)

Prince Harry, younger son of King Charles III and late Princess Diana, who along with his wife Meghan Markle stepped back as ‘senior’ royals is fifth in line. (Image: News18 GFX)

Archie Harrison, son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is sixth in line to the throne. (Image: News18 GFX)

Lilibet Diana, second child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is seventh in line. (Image: News18 GFX)

Prince Andrew, the third child of Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh, is eighth in line to the throne. (Image: News18 GFX)

