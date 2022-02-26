India Abstains From Voting In UN Resolution Condemning Russian Aggression In Ukraine

Russia Attacks Ukraine Latest Updates Day 3: India abstained from the UN resolution on Friday which criticised Russian invasion of Ukraine. Along with India, China and the United Arab Emirates also abstained from voting for the motion while eleven of the council’s 15 members voted for the motion. The motion deploring the Russian invasion of Ukraine was co-written by Albania and the United States.

“No solution can ever be arrived at, at the cost of human lives. India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," India said.

India highlighted the situation regarding its Indian community, many members of which remain stuck in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities as India continues its evacuation operations.

“Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however

daunting that may appear at this moment. It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it," India said at the UN. India asked all member states to find a constructive way forward.

Russia vetoed the resolution, as expected, using Moscow’s veto power as a permanent member of the council. “Russia, you can veto this resolution, but you cannot veto our voices, you cannot veto the truth, you cannot veto our principles, you cannot veto the Ukrainian people," US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. The UK envoy to the UN also condemned Russia’s actions and said that it is isolated.

Indian authorities are present at Ukraine’s land borders and evacuation flights were sent to Romania to help stranded Indian citizens leave Ukraine as it faces full-scale invasion from the Russian forces. Several Indian students have released videos and pled to the authorities to rescue them as uncertainty grows among them regarding their own safety due to the Russian aggression.

Many Indian students studying in Ukraine highlighted that they were without food and essential items.

Fighting continued in parts of Kyiv as Ukrainian forces tried to prevent Russians from taking the capital city. According to reports by Ukrainian media, Ukrainian forces are fighting against Russian troops who are trying to wrest control of the areas Troieshchyna and Vasylkiv.

