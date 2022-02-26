Indian Embassy Urges Citizens To Not Move To Border Posts Without Prior Confirmation

Russia Attacks Ukraine Latest Updates Day 3: The Indian embassy in Kyiv urged Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Centre officials. The embassy in Kyiv also said that the situation in the border areas is sensitive and it is difficult to help Indian students and citizens with crossings without prior coordination.

People familiar with developments told CNNNews18 that a repatriation flight will leave for Romanian capital Bucharest from New Delhi later today morning. Another flight is expected to leave in the afternoon.

The embassy highlighted that staying in western cities of Ukraine with access to water, food, accommodation and basic amenities is safer compared to rushing towards border areas without prior information. The MEA also has shared contacts of those officials who are at Ukrainian land borders from where they are supposed to coordinate and evacuate stranded Indians.

“All those currently in the eastern sector are requested to continue to remain

in their current places of residence until further instructions, maintain calm, and

stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible, with whatever food, water and

amenities available and remain patient. Avoid unnecessary movement," the embassy in Kyiv said in a release.

The MEA has reshared the details of the officials helping with the evacuation. Indian nationals reading this report can click here for the phone numbers.

Aside from the phone numbers mentioned in link shared above, a few additional phone numbers were added details of which are shared below -

The MEA Control Room - 1800118797 (Toll free), +911123012113, +911123014104, +911123017905, +911123088124 (Fax)

A camp office set up in Ukraine’s Lviv can be accessed via - +380 679 335 064 and

+48 881 551 273

Stranded citizens can also register here - https://forms.gle/TPmtUeMh9BQ4XgvP9 - to get in touch with officials in the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing, Poland.

Stranded citizens can also register here - https://my.forms.app/form/

6217af74976b950bb6142ba7 - to get in touch with officials in the Zahony border crossing, Hungary.

