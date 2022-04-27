Russia Bans Entry to 287 British MPs: Foreign Ministry

The Russian foreign ministry said Wednesday that it had banned entry to 287 British MPs in response to the UK’s sanctions against Russian parliamentarians.

“In response to the decision taken by the British government on March 11 to add 386 State Duma deputies to a sanctions list, in a reciprocal move, personal restrictions are being placed on 287 members of the House of Commons," the ministry said in a statement. The House of Commons has a total of 650 members.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.