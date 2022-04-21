Home » News » World » Russia Bars Entry to US VP Kamala Harris, Other American Officials and Figures

US Vice President Kamala Harris attends events at the US Capitol to commemorate first anniversary of Capitol attack in Washington. (Image: Reuters)
The sanctions list included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Deputy Defence Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby among others

Reuters
Updated: April 21, 2022, 22:36 IST

Russia on Thursday expanded an entry ban on U.S. officials to include U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and 28 other American officials, businesspeople and journalists. The sanctions list, published by the Russian foreign ministry, included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Deputy Defence Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, among others.

"These individuals are denied entry into the Russian Federation indefinitely," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

first published: April 21, 2022, 22:36 IST