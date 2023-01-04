Troops Used Cellphones on New Year's Eve: 'Lame Blame' as Russia Suffers Worst-ever Loss in Ukraine

Russia suffered one of its biggest losses in Ukraine since February last year as over 89 soldiers died in Makiivka in Ukrainian attack over New Year.

The strike took place in Makiivka, a small city in the Donetsk region, a part of Ukraine under the control of pro-Russian separatists since the beginning of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Russia has blamed the use of cellphones by soldiers on New Year’s Eve as the reason behind the deadly strike on Makiivka.

“Currently, a commission is working to investigate the circumstances of what has happened," Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov said in a video statement released by the Russian defence ministry early Wednesday.

“But it is already obvious that the main reason… was the turning on and massive use by personnel of mobile phones within reach of enemy weapons contrary to the ban," he said.

He said measures were being taken to ensure such incidents would not happen in the future, and all those responsible will be punished.

Ukraine struck a temporary base in Makiivka at 12:01 am local time on January 1, using US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems, Sevryukov said.

Ukraine took the responsibility for the strike and said the toll could be much higher. Russian war correspondents said many of the victims were reservists recently mobilised into the army.

The Ukrainian side said there was a “concentration" of soldiers in Makiivka. The Ukrainian army’s strategic communications department said that nearly 400 soldiers were killed and 300 injured in the strike in Makiivka.

In a rare public commemoration, some 200 people gathered in the Russian city of Samara — where some of the victims came from — to commemorate the dead.

Mourners laid flowers at a city monument, an Orthodox priest recited a prayer for the dead, and soldiers fired a gun salute.

Russian politicians and experts have accused the military of incompetence and said that the troops should never have been given such vulnerable accommodation.

Pavel Gubarev, a former official in Russia’s proxy authority in Donetsk, said the decision to house a large number of soldiers in one building was “criminal negligence".

“If no-one is punished for this, then it will only get worse," he warned.

