Russia Building New City on Graves of 10,000 War Victims in Ukraine's Mariupol

Throughout Mariupol, Russian workers are tearing down bombed-out buildings at a rate of at least one a day, hauling away shattered bodies with the debris

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

December 23, 2022

Moscow, Russia

Pedestrians walk past a damaged building in the Russian-occupied Azov Sea port city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine, on November 29, 2022. (AFP)
Pedestrians walk past a damaged building in the Russian-occupied Azov Sea port city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine, on November 29, 2022. (AFP)

As the Ukraine war exceeds 300 days, Russia is building a new city over Ukraine’s port city Mariupol where thousands have died. Throughout Mariupol, Russian workers are tearing down bombed-out buildings at a rate of at least one a day, hauling away shattered bodies with the debris.

Russian military convoys rumble down the broad avenues, and Russian soldiers, builders, administrators and doctors are replacing the thousands of Ukrainians who have died or left.

After Mariupol fell into Russian hands in May, Moscow is eradicating all vestiges of Ukraine from it – along with the evidence of war crimes, including the famed Drama Theater, where hundreds who were sheltering there died in a Russian airstrike.

According to a report in Associated Press, there are more than 10,000 new graves in Mariupol and the death toll might be three times higher than the government-in-exile’s early estimate of at least 25,000.

RELATED NEWS

The city was hit relentlessly with airstrikes and artillery, its communications severed, its food and water cut off. By the time the last Ukrainian fighters surrendered in the Azovstal steel mill in May, Mariupol had become a symbol of resistance.

Russia is now moving into the historic city center and the authorities have dismantled Mariupol’s memorial to victims of the Holodomor, the Soviet-engineered famine in the 1930s that killed millions of Ukrainians. The Russians have also painted over two murals commemorating victims of Russia’s 2014 attack on Ukraine.

The few schools still open teach a Russian curriculum, phone and television networks are Russian, the Ukrainian currency is fading away, and Mariupol is now in the Moscow time zone. On the ruins of the old Mariupol, a new Russian city is rising, with materials from at least one European company, The Associated Press said in the report.

An analysis of the photos and videos along with documents said that more than 300 buildings in Mariupol have been or are about to be demolished. The buildings are mostly multistory apartment blocks, with around 180 apartments inside or more.

Estimates say that the demolitions will remove well over 50,000 homes.

Russia already has constructed at least 14 new apartment buildings, a small fraction of the number coming down, and is repairing at least two of the hospitals it damaged by shelling.

Video obtained by the AP showed rows of pallets stacked with insulation from the Danish company Rockwool, which maintains its division in Russia despite criticism.

first published: December 23, 2022, 10:47 IST
last updated: December 23, 2022, 11:13 IST
