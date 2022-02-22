Russia Calling Troops in Ukraine Peacekeepers is 'Nonsense': US envoy Says to UN

The US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Monday called it “nonsense" that Vladimir Putin claimed his troops ordered to eastern Ukraine would be peacekeepers.

“We know what they really are," said the US envoy, speaking at an emergency Security Council meeting on the Ukraine crisis. Her remarks followed those of Rosemary DiCarlo, the Under-Secretary-General for peacebuilding, who voiced “regret" that Russian troops were deployed into the two eastern separatist regions.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden’s agreement in principle to meet President Vladimir Putin may be off after Russia declared two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent on Monday, and the United States will announce further measures, likely sanctions-related, on Tuesday, a senior administration official said.

The official, speaking to reporters on a conference call, said the United States would continue to pursue diplomacy with Moscow over Ukraine “until the tanks roll."

(With inputs from Reuters)

