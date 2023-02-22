Russia-China Ties Key to 'Stabilise International Situation': Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with China’s top diplomat on Wednesday that cooperation between Beijing and Moscow was important to “stabilise the international situation".

“The cooperation between China and Russia on the world stage is very important to stabilise the international situation," Putin said at the meeting with Wang Yi.

Their meeting comes as China is trying to appear as a mediator and is expected to reveal its own “political solution" to the Ukraine conflict this week.

Beijing has sought to position itself as a neutral party, while maintaining close ties with its ally Russia.

But Washington and NATO have said they are concerned China may be preparing to send arms and ammunition to help Russia pursue its campaign in Ukraine.

“With the Russian side, we are ready to strengthen our strategic partnership and our in-depth cooperation" Wang Yi told Putin, according to a Russian translation of his statement.

China’s top diplomat insisted the partnership between the two countries was “not directed against any third country and does not give in to pressure."

Earlier he met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

“Despite the high turbulence on the world stage, we are demonstrating our solidarity and the readiness to defend each other’s interests based on the respect for international law and the central role of the United Nations," Lavrov said.

Wang Yi is on the last stop of a European tour during which he met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

