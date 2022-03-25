Russia Denies Breaching International Law With Phosphorus Bombs in Ukraine

Russia on Friday said it had “never" violated international law, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of using phosphorus bombs in his country. “Russia has never violated international conventions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, referring any further questions to the defence ministry. He did not provide any details.

On Thursday, Zelensky accused Russia of having used phosphorus bombs against civilians in his pro-Western country. Speaking to a G7 summit in Brussels via videolink, he said that Kyiv had information that Russian troops “used phosphorus bombs against peaceful people in Ukraine".

Kyiv first accused Russia of using phosphorus shells against civilians two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24. International law prohibits the use of white phosphorus shells in heavily populated civilian areas, although it allows them in open spaces to be used as cover for troops.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.