Russia Expels 34 French diplomats: Foreign Ministry

Thirty-four employees of French diplomatic missions in Russia have been declared persona non grata. (Image: AP Photo)
The development comes in a tit-for-tat move following the expulsion of Russian diplomats from France as part of joint European action over Russia's campaign in Ukraine

AFP
Moscow // Updated: May 18, 2022, 16:22 IST

Moscow said Wednesday it was expelling 34 “employees of French diplomatic missions" in a tit-for-tat move following the expulsion of Russian diplomats from France as part of joint European action over Russia’s campaign in Ukraine.

“Thirty-four employees of French diplomatic missions in Russia have been declared persona non grata," Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that they have two weeks to leave the country.

