Russia Expels 40 German Diplomats in Retaliatory Move

AFP
Updated: April 25, 2022, 19:19 IST
Moscow said Monday it was expelling 40 German diplomats in response to the “unfriendly decision" by Berlin to kick out Russian diplomats over the conflict in Ukraine. Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement it summoned Germany’s ambassador in Moscow and handed him a note “declaring persona non grata forty employees of German diplomatic institutions in Russia".
first published: April 25, 2022, 19:19 IST