Russia 'Fully Liberated' Residential Areas of Severodonetsk, Says Defence Minister

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that Moscow’s troops were in full control of the residential areas of Severodonetsk, a key city in Ukraine’s east.

“The residential areas of the city of Severodonetsk have been fully liberated," Shoigu told a defence ministry meeting in televised remarks. The Russian army was still seeking to establish control over the city’s “industrial zone and the nearest settlements", he added.

