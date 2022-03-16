Home » News » World » Russia Kills 10 People Waiting in Line to Collect Bread in North Ukraine, Says Kyiv

Russia Kills 10 People Waiting in Line to Collect Bread in North Ukraine, Says Kyiv

A direct strike during Russian shelling led to fire and destruction of a residential building in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on March 14. (PTI Photo)
A direct strike during Russian shelling led to fire and destruction of a residential building in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on March 14. (PTI Photo)

"At 10:00 am (0800 GMT), servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces fired at people standing in line for bread near a grocery store. According to preliminary data, 10 civilians were killed," the Attorney General's office said in a statement

Advertisement
AFP
Kyiv // Updated: March 16, 2022, 22:03 IST

Ukrainian prosecutors said Wednesday that 10 people were killed by Russian forces earlier in the day while waiting in a line to collect bread in the northern city of Chernigiv.

“At 10:00 am (0800 GMT), servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces fired at people standing in line for bread near a grocery store. According to preliminary data, 10 civilians were killed," the Attorney General’s office said in a statement.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: March 16, 2022, 22:03 IST