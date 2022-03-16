Russia Kills 10 People Waiting in Line to Collect Bread in North Ukraine, Says Kyiv

Ukrainian prosecutors said Wednesday that 10 people were killed by Russian forces earlier in the day while waiting in a line to collect bread in the northern city of Chernigiv.

“At 10:00 am (0800 GMT), servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces fired at people standing in line for bread near a grocery store. According to preliminary data, 10 civilians were killed," the Attorney General’s office said in a statement.

