Russia Must Lower Hostility to Allow Dialogue, Says Ukraine

AFP
Kyiv // Updated: April 07, 2022, 20:50 IST
Ukraine on Thursday urged Russia to show it was ready for dialogue by lowering “hostility" after Moscow accused Ukrainian negotiators of changing their demands since face-to-face talks in March.
“If Moscow wants to demonstrate its readiness for dialogue, it should lower the degree of hostility," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on Twitter.
first published: April 07, 2022, 20:50 IST