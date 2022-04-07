Home » News » World » Russia Must Lower Hostility to Allow Dialogue, Says Ukraine

Russia Must Lower Hostility to Allow Dialogue, Says Ukraine

A general view of the site of a bombing at a shopping centre as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. (Image: Reuters)
A general view of the site of a bombing at a shopping centre as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. (Image: Reuters)

"If Moscow wants to demonstrate its readiness for dialogue, it should lower the degree of hostility," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on Twitter

Advertisement
AFP
Kyiv // Updated: April 07, 2022, 20:50 IST

Ukraine on Thursday urged Russia to show it was ready for dialogue by lowering “hostility" after Moscow accused Ukrainian negotiators of changing their demands since face-to-face talks in March.

“If Moscow wants to demonstrate its readiness for dialogue, it should lower the degree of hostility," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: April 07, 2022, 20:50 IST