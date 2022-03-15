Russia Sanctions Biden, Several Top US Officials, Says Ministry

Russia’s foreign ministry said Tuesday that US President Joe Biden and a dozen other top officials had been banned from entering the country in a reciprocal response to US sanctions.

The measure, which also applies to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, “is the consequence of the extremely Russophobic policy pursued by the current US administration", the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.