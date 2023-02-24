Ukrainian and Russian leadership on Friday each claimed to emerge victorious in the ongoing war while addressing their respective citizens as the conflict approaches its one year anniversary, even though candlelit vigils from Sydney to Paris to New York City prayed for peace.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky released a video where lauded the courage of Ukrainian armed forces and the people of Ukraine for fighting back against Russia over the past year.

He said Ukrainian people greeted the Russian army with a blue and yellow flag - Ukraine’s national colours - and not a white one.

“On February 24, millions of us made a choice. Not a white flag, but a blue and yellow one. Not fleeing, but facing. Resisting and fighting. It was a year of pain, sorrow, faith, and unity. And this year, we remained invincible. We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!" Zelensky wrote in his tweet while sharing the 88-second video which showed Ukrainian forces and citizens standing up to their neighbours during the past one year of the war.

Zelensky in his statement on social media said that Ukraine showed its invincibility over the past one year. “Its main result is that we endured. We were not defeated. And we will do everything to gain victory this year. Bucha, Mariupol and Irpin are capitals of invincibility. Ukraine has inspired the world. Ukraine has united the world," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president further added that his nation will not rest until “Russian murderers face deserved punishment’.

Meanwhile, the former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev vowed his country will emerge victorious in Ukraine and said if required the Russian army will push back the borders to Poland if required.

“It is important to reach all the goals of the special military operation. To push back the borders of the threats against our country as far as possible, even if this is to the borders of Poland," Medvedev, who earlier threatened to use nuclear weapons, said on Telegram.

“Victory will be achieved," Putin’s predecessor said.

The Russian envoy to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Russian armed forces are a “reliable guarantor of Russia’s security."

“They are on the front line, implementing the goals and tasks of the special operation to extinguish the military fire on our borders," Antonov said.

