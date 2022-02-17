Russia Says It is Not Planning Any Attack on Ukraine

AFP
Moscow // Updated: February 17, 2022, 21:00 IST
Russia said Thursday in a set of written responses to US proposals on European security that it has no plans to invade Ukraine, with Western officials warning that an attack by Moscow could be imminent.
“There is no ‘Russian invasion’ of Ukraine, which the United States and its allies have been announcing officially since last fall, and it is not planned," the foreign ministry said in a public statement.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.
first published: February 17, 2022, 21:00 IST