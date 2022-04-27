Home » News » World » Russia Says it Swaps Former US Marine for Russian Prisoner

The Russian flag flies outside the Embassy of Russia in Washington, on February 24, 2022. (AP Photo)
The prisoner swap took place on Wednesday as the result of a lengthy negotiation process, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said

Reuters
Updated: April 27, 2022, 18:14 IST

- Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had traded Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine held in a Russian jail, for Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year sentence in the United States.

The prisoner swap took place on Wednesday as the result of a lengthy negotiation process, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.

