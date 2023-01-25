Russia on Wednesday hit out at the West over Germany’s move to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv and said that the western tanks will burn like the rest in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said if Western countries supply Ukraine with heavy tanks they will be destroyed on the battlefield, as Kyiv awaits a decision from Berlin on deliveries of Leopard 2 tanks.

“Technologically, this is a failed plan. This is an overestimation of the potential that this will add to the Ukrainian army," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“These tanks burn like all the rest. They are just very expensive."

Advertisement

The Kremlin has offered a variety of responses to plans from Kyiv’s allies to support Ukrainian troops with the Leopard model of tanks.

Russia’s ambassador to Germany also criticised Berlin’s decision to approve deliveries of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

“This extremely dangerous decision takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation, and contradicts statements by German politicians about the unwillingness of the German Federation to get involved in it," Nechaev was cited as saying in a statement released by the embassy.

Berlin was expected later on Wednesday to announce a decision on whether to allow other countries that maintain Leopard stocks to send them to Kyiv.

Germany has been reluctant regarding the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks because it does not want to escalate the war between Russia and Ukraine which has entered its 11 month.

The Guardian in its report said that both nations are likely to announce that they will send Abrams and Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine in a bid to strengthen Ukraine’s arsenal.

Read all the Latest News here