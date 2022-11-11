Russia Secretly Readies Its Bomb Shelters for First Time Since Cold War, Raises Fear of Wider Conflict

Russia is bringing back its bomb shelters across the country to life after more than three decades of Cold War in what is being thought as Kremlin’s expanding war effort.

The state workers are quietly checking basements and other facilities; carrying out repairing work and cleaning installations not used since the Soviet era, Bloomberg reported quoting unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The move is being said to be taken to make the country ready for a wider conflict and to make sure that the defence infrastructure is ready to use.

The development hasn’t been confirmed officially and is not driven by any immediate threats or plans to use the infrastructure.

Advertisement

The report said that Kremlin’s decision to deploy 3 lakh reservists earlier in September was hampered by bureaucratic delays and setbacks. So, the Kremlin is not taking any chances with other was-related preparations.

The drive to ready the shelters is seen as another example of how Russia is upping its broader militarization of Russian society ever since the Ukraine war started in February this year.

It is also planning to reinstate Soviet-era basic military training in schools across the country from next year.

“This looks like a federal order. But it could also be an effort by all these civil-defense agencies to demonstrate their usefulness and that they’re actually doing something," Mikhail Vinogradov, analyst at the St Petersburg Politics Foundation told Bloomberg.

In the ongoing war against Ukraine, Russia had publicly confirmed the bomb-shelter drive in areas where the attacks have spilled across the border.

But the inspections and readying of civil-defense facilities, commonly built in the basements of apartment buildings, schools and government offices in the Soviet era, have raised eyebrows.

Advertisement

Such bomb shelters have proven to be effective in wars as it saves countless lives from missile strikes and attacks against civilian facilities.

Read all the Latest News here