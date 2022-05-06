Home » News » World » Russia to Stay in Southern Ukraine Forever, No Return to the Past: Senior Lawmaker

Servicemen of the militia from the Donetsk People's Republic walk past damaged apartment buildings in an area controlled by Russian-backed forces in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Image: AP file)
AFP
Updated: May 06, 2022, 20:14 IST

A senior official from the Russian parliament said Friday that Russia will remain in southern Ukraine “forever", speaking on a visit to the Moscow-controlled city of Kherson. “Russia is here forever. There should be no doubt about this. There will be no return to the past," Andrey Turchak said, according to a statement from the ruling United Russia party.

first published: May 06, 2022, 20:14 IST