Russia, Ukraine Ceasefire Talks Thursday on Belarus-Poland border

Russia and Ukraine will discuss a ceasefire at upcoming talks on the border between Poland and Belarus, Moscow’s chief negotiator said Wednesday, nearly one week into Russia’s invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.

“The Ukrainian delegation has already left Kyiv. We expect them to be here tomorrow morning," Vladimir Medinsky said, for ceasefire talks, while the Ukrainian presidency confirmed its delegation was “on its way" to the venue of the talks.

