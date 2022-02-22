Russia-Ukraine Conflict: India Says Recent Developments Can Undermine Stability In The Region

India on Tuesday at the United Nations said that the escalation of tensions between Russian and Ukraine along the eastern regions of Ukraine is of deep concern. India’s envoy to the UN TS Tirumurti said that the developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region.

The Permanent Representative of India to the UN also said that India is calling for restraint from all sides. “ The immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond," Tirumurti said.

He also said that diplomatic dialogue is the only way to resolve the current crisis. Tirumurti highlighted India’s concerns saying that a military escalation cannot be afforded. He also said that tension can be diffused by giving space to recent initiatives undertaken by parties which also include initiatives taken under the Trilateral Contact Group and under the Normandy format.

