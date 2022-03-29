Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Kyiv Negotiators Call for 'International' Accord to Guarantee Ukrainian Security

Ukrainian negotiators at conflict talks with Russia in Turkey on Tuesday said they were calling for an international agreement under which other countries would serve as guarantors of Ukraine’s security.

“We want an international mechanism of security guarantees where guarantor countries will act in a similar way to NATO’s article number five — and even more firmly," David Arakhamia, a Ukrainian negotiator, told reporters after talks with a Russian delegation.

