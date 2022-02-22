Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates: Moscow Says Still ready for Ukraine Talks With Blinken; Air India Flight Departs to Bring Back Stranded Indians

Russia’s sudden announcement late on Monday to declare the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent regions caught the US and its NATO allies off-guard. The US and NATO allies earlier warned that Russia may start a false-flag operation and use it as a pretext to invade Ukraine. The US said that it will announce economic sanctions on Tuesday as a retaliatory move to Moscow’s decisions. The US has called Putin’s move a violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity. It added that it will pursue diplomatic solutions until the ‘Russian tanks start rolling’. A senior US official familiar with the developments told news agency AFP that Russian forces moving in on Donbass is not new given that Ukraine’s neighbours have directly supported the pro-Russian rebels.