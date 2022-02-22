Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates: Moscow Says Still ready for Ukraine Talks With Blinken; Air India Flight Departs to Bring Back Stranded Indians

Russia-Ukraine crisis Live: The conflict between Ukraine and Russia reached new heights with Russian president Vladimir Putin signing an order which recognised the separatist held Donetsk and Luhansk. This signing was followed by an announcement which said that Russian troops would enter the region as peacekeeping forces. Read More
China and Russia set off alarms in the West this month with the most robust declaration of their friendship in decades but Beijing has signalled it would not back Vladimir Putin if he sent troops in to invade Ukraine. The February 4 joint statement by the neighbours included unprecedented support from Beijing for Moscow’s opposition to the expansion of NATO, and came as Washington and its allies were warning of full-scale Russian military action against Kyiv.
Moscow said Tuesday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was still ready for talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine’s two separatist regions. “Even during the most difficult moments…we say: we are ready for negotiations," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in remarks aired on Youtube.
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued an advisory for Indian students where it said that it is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining the education process for students. The advisory comes as the Embassy is receiving a large number of calls enquiring about the confirmation of online classes by medical universities. It also added that students should leave Ukraine temporarily rather than waiting for official confirmation from universities.
Russia has acquired the right to build military bases in Ukraine’s two breakaway regions under treaties signed by President Vladimir Putin with their separatist leaders. Putin on Monday officially recognised the two breakaway regions - the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic - as independent statelets, defying Western warnings that such a step would be illegal and kill peace negotiations. Under the two identical friendship treaties, submitted by Putin for ratification by parliament, Russia has the right to build bases in the separatist regions and they, on paper, can do the same in Russia.
Voicing “deep concern" over the escalation of tension along the Russia-Ukraine border after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into eastern Ukraine, India has told the UN Security Council that the immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions and said it was convinced that this issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue. President Putin on Monday signed decrees to recognise Ukraine’s regions of Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics as independent, escalating the tension in the region and increasing fears of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. He also ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine in what the Kremlin called a “peacekeeping" mission in the Moscow-backed regions.
Oil jumped to a seven-year high, safe-havens rallied and US stock futures dived on Tuesday as Europe’s eastern flank stood on the brink of war after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. Brent crude futures rose 1.6% to $96.94, just off their overnight seven year high. S&P 500 futures fell 1.5% and Nasdaq futures fell 2.2%. Asian stocks were also down over half a percent, while Japan’s Nikkei skidded sharply.
Russia’s sudden announcement late on Monday to declare the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent regions caught the US and its NATO allies off-guard. The US and NATO allies earlier warned that Russia may start a false-flag operation and use it as a pretext to invade Ukraine. The US said that it will announce economic sanctions on Tuesday as a retaliatory move to Moscow’s decisions. The US has called Putin’s move a violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity. It added that it will pursue diplomatic solutions until the ‘Russian tanks start rolling’. A senior US official familiar with the developments told news agency AFP that Russian forces moving in on Donbass is not new given that Ukraine’s neighbours have directly supported the pro-Russian rebels.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized the independence of Moscow-backed rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, a move that will further fuel tensions with the West amid fears of Russian invasion. Putin’s move follows days of heightened tensions in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, where Ukrainian forces are locked in a nearly eight-year conflict with Russia-backed separatists that has left more than 14,000 people dead. READ MORE
The special flight of Air India will take back Indian nationals, including students, who were waiting for safe return from Ukraine airport. The flight has left for Ukraine and it will fly tonight with Indian nationals back. Air India had already announced that a total of three flights from Ukraine to India would operate for Indian nationals.
Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said on Monday that about 10 airlines had adjusted their scheduled flights to Ukraine amid tensions with Russia but said its air corridors were still open and flying to the East European country remained safe. Germany’s Lufthansa said it was halting flights to Ukraine from Monday, joining KLM which already suspended flights. Scandinavian airline SAS also suspended weekly flights while Air France has decided to cancel its Tuesday flights between Paris and Kyiv as a “precautionary measure" on the back of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
The US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Monday called it “nonsense" that Vladimir Putin claimed his troops ordered to eastern Ukraine would be peacekeepers. “We know what they really are," said the US envoy, speaking at an emergency Security Council meeting on the Ukraine crisis. Her remarks followed those of Rosemary DiCarlo, the Under-Secretary-General for peacebuilding, who voiced “regret" that Russian troops were deployed into the two eastern separatist regions.
The United States is coordinating with allies and will announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after Moscow recognized two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and sent “peacekeeping" forces there, U.S. officials said on Monday. “Tomorrow, the United States will impose sanctions on Russia for this clear violation of international law and Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters after a U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday evening. “We can, will, and must stand united in our calls for Russia to withdraw its forces, return to the diplomatic table and work toward peace."
The Russian president Vladimir Putin late on Monday signed a decree recognising the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk - separatist held regions of Ukraine. Putin explained that the reason behind the recognition is due to Ukraine ignoring these regions after the 2014 coup. Putin in his speech on Monday called the ousting of Yanukovych an armed coup where thousands lost their lives. READ MORE
Ukraine’s borders remain “unchangeable" regardless of Russia’s recent actions, Kyiv’s ambassador to the United Nations told the Security Council. “The internationally recognized borders of Ukraine have been and will remain unchangeable regardless of any statements and actions by the Russian federation," Sergiy Kyslytsya said during an emergency meeting called after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into two Moscow-backed rebel regions of Ukraine Monday, prompting a furious response from the West with the United States denouncing the move at the UN Security Council as a “pretext for war". After weeks of massing troops around Ukraine, Putin recognised the independence of the former Soviet state’s rebel-held Donetsk and Lugansk regions — paving the way for the deployment of a potential invasion force.
The United States and its allies rounded on Russia during an emergency Security Council session Monday, denouncing Vladimir Putin’s recognition of rebel-held areas in Ukraine and his ordered deployment of troops as a gross violation of international law and “pretext for war." Addressing the council, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield heaped scorn on Putin’s assertion that the Russian troops would take on a peacekeeping role in the Donetsk and Lugansk areas. “He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are," Thomas-Greenfield said.
Western powers reacted swiftly to Monday’s decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognise the independence of the two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine, condemning Moscow and calling for sanctions. The leaders of France, Germany and the United States condemned Putin’s move as a “clear breach" of the Minsk peace agreements. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden agreed that “this step will not go unanswered", the German chancellery said in a statement published following their conversation.
The US was swift in its condemnation followed by major European democracies like France, Germany and the United Kingdom. Nations from the world’s so-called eastern hemispheres also chimed in with Australia and Japan condemning the sudden escalation.
The US has called the notion of sending peacekeeping troops a ‘nonsensical’ move. Russia defended its move saying that the Ukrainian government failed to recognise the sentiments of its citizens in the southern and eastern parts of Ukraine.
The United Nations also condemned the move. India at the United Nations Security Council called for restraint and asked all parties to join discussions to resolve the crisis in a diplomatic manner.
Indian envoy to the UN TS Tirumurti also said that safety of Indians in Kyiv and in other places of Ukraine is of paramount importance. New Delhi will send a repatriation flight shortly to Kyiv to help stranded Indians return home.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.