Union minister of defence Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that peace is the priority asking all sides to consider diplomacy as the main tool to diffuse tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

“India wants a solution through talks, and peace to be established. I am sure a solution will emerge following talks between Russian President Putin and US President Biden. India is in favour of maintaining international peace," SIngh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Indian envoy to UN TS Tirumurti earlier on Monday also echoed similar concerns at the United Nations Security Council meeting (UNSC). Tirumurti said that the conflict between both nations will have a profound impact on the peace and stability of the region.

“The immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond," he said. Tirumurti also batted for diffusing the situation through the Trilateral Contact Group and under the Normandy format while suggesting that the Minsk treaties signed earlier could offer a path to resolving the crisis.

India is also taking swift measures to bring back its students and nationals from Kyiv and sent a flight to the Ukrainian capital to bring home its citizens. The embassy in Kyiv also issued an advisory asking students to leave Ukraine temporarily. Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi urged people not to panic and said all efforts are being taken to ensure the safety of Indians in Ukraine.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Russian president Vladimir Putin signed an order recognising the freedom of the rebel-held Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The Ukrainians have responded by saying that they will not give anything up while urging the western nations and US to take swift measures by introducing harsh economic sanctions.

