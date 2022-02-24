Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Russia Could Start a 'Major War' in Europe, Says Ukraine

AFP
Updated: February 24, 2022, 08:29 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia could start “a major war in Europe" in the coming days and urged Russians to oppose the attack.
In an address aired shortly after midnight Zelensky said Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now" and, addressing the Russian people, said whether that happens “depends on you."
first published: February 24, 2022, 08:29 IST