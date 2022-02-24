Home » News » World » Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Russia Could Start a 'Major War' in Europe, Says Ukraine

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky (Image: Reuters)
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said it's up to Russian people to stop it.

AFP
Updated: February 24, 2022, 08:29 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia could start “a major war in Europe" in the coming days and urged Russians to oppose the attack.

In an address aired shortly after midnight Zelensky said Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now" and, addressing the Russian people, said whether that happens “depends on you."

first published: February 24, 2022, 08:29 IST