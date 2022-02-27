Home » News » World » Russia-Ukraine Crisis: UN Spokesman Says Idea of Nuclear Conflict 'Inconceivable'

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: UN Spokesman Says Idea of Nuclear Conflict 'Inconceivable'

Ukraine's armoured personnel carrier during tactical exercises in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine on February 4, 2022. (Image: Reuters file)
Ukraine's armoured personnel carrier during tactical exercises in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine on February 4, 2022. (Image: Reuters file)

The statement was made when asked for the reaction of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Putin's move as part of the Ukraine crisis.

Advertisement
AFP
Updated: February 27, 2022, 23:59 IST

A United Nations spokesman said Sunday that the idea of a nuclear war was unimaginable, after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces on high alert. “The mere idea of a nuclear conflict is simply inconceivable," Stephane Dujarric told AFP when asked for the reaction of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Putin’s move as part of the Ukraine crisis.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: February 27, 2022, 23:59 IST