Russia-Ukraine Crisis: UN Spokesman Says Idea of Nuclear Conflict 'Inconceivable'

A United Nations spokesman said Sunday that the idea of a nuclear war was unimaginable, after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces on high alert. “The mere idea of a nuclear conflict is simply inconceivable," Stephane Dujarric told AFP when asked for the reaction of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Putin’s move as part of the Ukraine crisis.

