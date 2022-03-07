Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks: Delegations May To Meet Today For Third Round

Russia and Ukraine will hold the third round of discussions on Monday aiming to decrease hostilities caused by the so-called Russian ‘military operation’ in Ukraine. Both nations earlier met twice but the discussions did not lead to cessation of hostilities. The only agreement both parties stuck to was the launching of humanitarian corridors under the condition of a partial ceasefire to ensure safe evacuation of individuals from cities under shelling.

Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia earlier informed on Saturday that the talks are likely to be held on Monday. The Russian delegation is likely to be led by Vladimir Medinsky who also led the discussions in the previous two rounds.

Controversy arose after Ukrainian negotiator Denis Kireev was found dead late last week. Moscow-based news agency RTNews said that Kireev was killed by the Ukrainian secret service citing people familiar to the developments. Though the Ukrainian defence ministry said that Kireev was killed in the line of duty while defending the country, Russian media reported that Kireev was suspected of treason and shot by the Ukrainian secret service.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said that Russia will stop its offensive if Kyiv ceases hostilities shifting the blame on Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky. Chernihiv, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv faced increased Russian shelling and bombing late Sunday.

Though a humanitarian corridor was agreed upon by both parties, Russia blamed Ukraine for citizens being unable to leave the war-torn cities. Zelensky said that the alleged bombing during the evacuation corridor was deliberate murder. “It’s murder, deliberate murder. We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war on our land," Zelensky was quoted as saying in an AFP report.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine as Russia continues its military operation in the country, according to the United Nations. The US said that at least 95% of Russia forces which amassed near the border have now entered Ukraine, citing its intelligence officials.

