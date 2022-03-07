Russia-Ukraine Round 3 Talks Begin; Ukraine Says No to Humanitarian Corridors Offer | Top Updates

The third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia was scheduled to get underway at 4 pm (9 a.m. ET), Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter. The location of the event where talks are taking place has not been disclosed. The first round of talks had taken place on February 28 and the second on March 3.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,314 Indians were airlifted by seven civilian flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries on Monday. Here are the key developments from today:

Third Round of Peace Talks Begin: The third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine began on Monday, officials said. The Ukrainian delegation began the talks with Russia at 4 pm Kiev time (1400 GMT), Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said in a tweet. Podolyak is also a member of the delegation that leading the peace talks.

Advertisement

1,314 Indians Airlifted from Ukraine’s Neighbouring Countries: A total of 1,314 Indians were airlifted on Monday by seven civilian flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, the Civil Aviation Ministry said. “Tomorrow, two special civilian flights are expected to operate from Suceva, Romania, to bring more than 400 Indians back home," the ministry’s statement added. On Monday, four civilian flights landed in Delhi while two reached Mumbai, the ministry noted. “One flight is expected late in the evening (on Monday)," it mentioned.

Injured Harjot Singh Evacuated from Conflict Zone: Harjot Singh, a 31-year-old man, had received four bullets, including one in the chest, when he under heavy fire in the war-hit Kyiv in Ukraine. The incident took place on February 27 when Singh, along with his two friends, boarded a cab for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a bid to escape Kyiv. Singh, a Delhi resident, was taken for treatment at a hospital in Kyiv. On Monday morning, he was evacuated from the conflict zone.

Ukraine Rejects Russian Humanitarian Corridors Offer: Ukraine dismissed Moscow’s offer to create humanitarian corridors from several bombarded cities on Monday after it emerged that exit routes would lead refugees into Russia or Belarus. The Russian proposal of safe passage for people from Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy came after terrified Ukrainian civilians came under fire in previous failed ceasefire attempts.

Advertisement

More Than 1.7 Mn People Flee War in Ukraine: More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, according to the latest data from the United Nations on Monday. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, recorded 1,735,068 refugees on its dedicated website, just over 200,000 more than the previous count on Sunday. UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, believes around half of them are youngsters.

Russia Boycotts Hearings at UN’s Highest Court: Russia boycotted hearings at the U.N.’s highest court on Monday during which Ukraine is seeking an emergency order to halt hostilities, arguing that Moscow has falsely applied genocide law to justify its invasion. Hearings began at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) without legal representation for Russia. “The fact that Russia’s seats are empty speaks loudly. They are not here in this court of law: they are on a battlefield waging an aggressive war against my country," Ukrainian envoy Anton Korynevych said.

Advertisement

(Inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.