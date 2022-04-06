Russia-Ukraine: US Slaps Sanctions on Putin's Daughters

AFP
Washington // Updated: April 06, 2022, 20:21 IST
The White House announced sanctions Wednesday on two daughters of Vladimir Putin over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, saying family members were known to hide the Russian president’s wealth.
It also declared “full blocking" sanctions on Russia’s largest public and private financial institutions, Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, and said all new US investment in Russia was now prohibited.
