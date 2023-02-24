One Year of Ukraine War LIVE Updates | Kyiv Preparing Fresh Counteroffensive, Poland Delivers First Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine

Ukrainians paid tribute to their fallen loved ones on Friday and vowed to fight on to victory, while Russia said its forces were making gains in battle in the east as its invasion entered a second year with no end in sight. At a ceremony on Kyiv’s St Sophia Square, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy bestowed medals to a soldier on crutches and the mother of one killed, and held back tears when a band played the national anthem. “We have become one family. There are no more strangers among us. Ukrainians today are all fellows. Ukrainians have sheltered Ukrainians, opened their homes and hearts to those who were forced to flee the war," Zelenskiy said in a television address.