Russia-Ukraine War: G7 Leaders 'Ready to Act' on Energy Supply Disruptions

Leaders of the G7 most developed nations on Thursday said they were ready to tackle any possible disruptions to energy supplies after Russia began its assault on Ukraine.

“We are also closely monitoring global oil and gas market conditions," they said in a statement following a video conference.

“We support consistent and constructive engagement and coordination among major energy producers and consumers toward our collective interest in the stability of global energy supplies, and stand ready to act as needed to address potential disruptions."

