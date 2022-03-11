Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: WHO Asks Ukraine to Destroy Pathogens in Labs to Prevent Disease Spread; Evacuation Flight Lands in Delhi

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: US banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JP Morgan Chase and Co said they are closing their Russia operations as Kremlin continues to shell Ukrainian cities on Friday. Read More
A $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for besieged Ukraine and its European allies sailed toward final congressional approval Thursday, hitching a ride on a governmentwide spending bill that’s five months late but loaded with political prizes for both parties.
Kremlin on Friday said that Russian Energy Min Alexander Novak spoke to Min of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India Hardeep Singh Puri and discussed current and potential joint projects in the fuel and energy industry and noted that current projects continue to be steadily implemented. “They also discussed cooperation between the two countries in education, in particular, expanding opportunities for Indian students to study at Russian universities," it said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he feared Russia would deploy chemical weapons in Ukraine.
“The stuff that you’re hearing about chemical weapons, this is straight out of their playbook," Johnson said in an interview with Sky News.
“They start saying that there are chemical weapons that have been stored by their opponents or by the Americans, and so when they themselves deploy chemical weapons, as I fear they may, they have a sort of … fake story, ready to go."
The war in Ukraine and massive sanctions against Russia have triggered a contraction in global trade, sending food and energy prices sharply higher, which will force the International Monetary Fund to lower its global growth forecast next month, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.
The global lender had already lowered its economic forecasts for the United States, China and the global economy in January, citing risks linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation, supply disruptions and U.S. monetary tightening.
Canadas Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday during a visit to Poland that his country will take as many refugees fleeing war in Ukraine as we can. Trudeau said our hearts break to see millions of Ukrainians fleeing for their lives and leaving all they have behind.
Canada will help, Canada is there to help, Trudeau said in Poland, a fellow NATO member which neighbors Ukraine and has opened its border to the refugees. Almost 1.5 million people have fled to Poland since Feb. 24, when Russia’s army invaded Ukraine.
The U.N. Security Council will meet Friday at Russias request to discuss what Moscow claims are the military biological activities of the U.S. on the territory of Ukraine.
The Russian request, announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its first deputy U.N. ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, follows the Biden administrations rejection of Russian accusations that Ukraine is running chemical and biological labs with U.S. support.
Council diplomats confirmed the meeting would convene at 10 a.m. EST, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.
The World Health Organization advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country’s public health laboratories to prevent “any potential spills" that would spread disease among the population, the agency told Reuters on Thursday.
Biosecurity experts say Russia’s movement of troops into Ukraine and bombardment of its cities have raised the risk of an escape of disease-causing pathogens, should any of those facilities be damaged.
Like many other countries, Ukraine has public health laboratories researching how to mitigate the threats of dangerous diseases affecting both animals and humans including, most recently, COVID-19. Its labs have received support from the United States, the European Union and the WHO.
In response to questions from Reuters about its work with Ukraine ahead of and during Russia’s invasion, the WHO said in an email that it has collaborated with Ukrainian public health labs for several years to promote security practices that help prevent “accidental or deliberate release of pathogens.”
“As part of this work, WHO has strongly recommended to the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and other responsible bodies to destroy high-threat pathogens to prevent any potential spills,” the WHO, a United Nations agency, said.
The WHO would not say when it had made the recommendation nor did it provide specifics about the kinds of pathogens or toxins housed in Ukraine’s laboratories. The agency also did not answer questions about whether its recommendations were followed.
On the other hand, an Air India flight from Poland’s Rzeszow, carrying students evacuated from war-hit Ukrainian city Sumy, landed in Delhi on Friday.
