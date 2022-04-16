Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Fighting Rages in Mariupol, Blasts Rattle Kyiv; We Will Beat Them Some More, Says Zelenskiy

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine said on Friday it was trying to break Russia’s siege of Mariupol as fighting raged around the city’s massive steel works and port, and the capital Kyiv was rocked by some of the most powerful explosions in two weeks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the military situation in the south and east of the country was “still very difficult," while praising the work of his armed forces.

Here are live updates:

- US Official: Warship Hit by Ukrainian Missile | A senior US defence official says the US believes the Russian guided-missile cruiser that sank Thursday in the northern Black Sea had been struck by at least one Ukrainian anti-ship missile, as claimed by the Kyiv government. Pentagon officials had previously said they could not confirm the Ukrainian claim, but they also did not refute it.

The senior US defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an intelligence assessment, said the Moskva was hit by at least one, and probably two, Neptune missiles on Wednesday, creating the large fire aboard. The official offered no further details beyond saying the US believes the Russians suffered some number of casualties aboard the ship.

- Wife of Putin Ally Held in Ukraine Accuses Kyiv Authorities of Beating Her Husband | The wife of one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top allies in Ukraine said on Friday that he has been beaten by the Ukrainian security service while being interrogated in detention.

At a news conference in Moscow, Viktor Medvedchuk’s wife Oksana Marchenko said that one of two photos released by Ukraine this week showed he had been beaten.

Reuters could not independently confirm this, and neither Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, nor the Kremlin immediately responded to requests for comment.

- Russia said it struck what it described as a factory on the outskirts of Kyiv that made and repaired anti-ship missiles, in apparent retaliation for the sinking on Thursday of the Moskva, the flagship of Moscow’s Black Sea fleet.

- Ukraine said one of its missiles had caused the Moskva to sink, a powerful symbol of its resistance to a better-armed foe. Moscow said the ship sank while being towed in stormy seas after a fire caused by an explosion of ammunition.

- “The successes of our military on the battlefield are really significant, historically significant. But they are still not enough to clean our land of the occupiers. We will beat them some more," Zelenskiy said in a late-night video address, calling again for allies to send heavier weapons and for an international embargo on Russian oil.

