Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Air Strikes on Ukraine's Mariupol Turn City to 'Ashes', UN Chief Tells Russia to End 'Absurd War'

Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in the besieged strategic port city of Mariupol lay down arms Monday and raise white flags in exchange for safe passage out. Russia has been barraging the encircled southern city on the Sea of Azov, hitting an art school sheltering some 400 people only hours before offering to open two corridors out of the city in return for the capitulation of its defenders, according to Ukrainian officials.

Fighting for Mariupol has continued to be intense, even as the Russian offensive in other areas has floundered to the point where Western governments and analysts see the broader conflict grinding into a war of attrition. Ukrainian officials rejected the Russian proposal for safe passage out of Mariupol even before Moscow’s 5 am deadline for a response came and went.

There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk told the news outlet Ukrainian Pravda.