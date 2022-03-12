Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Mayor of Ukraine City Abducted by Russian Troops; US, Allies to End Normal Trade with Moscow

Russian territorial advances in Ukraine have stalled and the Russian armed forces have made no progress in the last 24 hours, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Friday. “Our opponent has been halted in practically every direction by air strikes, rocket fire and ground attacks," he told a news briefing. Ukraine’s armed forces had staged counter-attacks near the capital Kyiv, and Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, he said.
Three flights carrying 674 people, mostly students, evacuated from the conflict-ridden city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine landed here on Friday, with the returnees recounting the horror they went through and how they survived the war for two weeks. Two aircraft with 461 people — one of Air India and the other of IndiGo — arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 5.45 am and 12.20 pm while the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) C-17 carrying 213 passengers landed at the Hindon air base at 12.15 pm. Although there was no official word from the government about the completion of the evacuation process from Ukraine, these three flights from Poland’s Rzeszow were considered among the last ones. Emotions ran high as the students came out of the Delhi airport and hugged their parents, who had been waiting there for five-six hours to see their children.
A broader war in Ukraine could displace 15 million people, Switzerland’s justice minister said on Friday, citing estimates from the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR. “If you assume the hostilities continue, that the Russian army advances more strongly in the West (of Ukraine), that perhaps there are escape corridors, then it could be that practically 1 million people leave the country each week," Karin Keller-Sutter told a news conference in Bern on the Swiss approach to taking in refugees. “There are now estimates from UNHCR that you have to reckon with around 15 million displaced persons — that is the highest number…It is said around half the population minus men who are of course in the armed forces and defending the country."
The Pentagon is turning to a special team to respond to increased demand for new weapons sales and requests to transfer existing weapons among U.S. allies as countries including Ukraine scramble to obtain arms following Russia’s invasion, three people familiar with the effort said. The Pentagon’s office of Acquisition and Sustainment, the weapons buyer for the U.S. Department of Defense, has been fielding increased demand from European allies hoping to ship weapons to Ukraine through third party transfers or to buy arms to bolster their own defenses, the sources said.
US soldiers continued to deploy Friday to Europe, joining thousands already sent overseas to support NATO allies amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. About 130 soldiers from the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, lined up with rucksacks inside a terminal at Hunter Airfield in Savannah before marching outside and boarding their chartered flight. It departed amid grey skies and rain. Republican US Rep. Earl Buddy Carter, of Pooler, Georgia, was among those in attendance. He was seen fist-bumping many of the soldiers as they boarded the plane.
The UN’s shipping agency will seek to create a safe maritime corridor to enable merchant ships and their crews stuck in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov to sail away without the risk of being hit, it said on Friday. Russia’s military took control of waterways when it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, in what Moscow calls a “special operation". Ukrainian maritime officials have told Reuters fighting has left around 100 foreign-flagged vessels and hundreds of mariners stranded in Ukrainian ports.
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: The mayor of southern Ukraine’s Melitopol was kidnapped on Friday by Russian soldiers occupying the city, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian officials said. “A group of 10 occupiers kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov,” Ukraine’s parliament said on Twitter.
“He refused to cooperate with the enemy,” it added.
It said the mayor was seized when he was at the city’s crisis centre dealing with supply issues.
In a video message late Friday, Zelensky confirmed the abduction, calling Fedorov “a mayor who bravely defends Ukraine and the members of his community”.
“This is obviously a sign of weakness of the invaders… They have moved to a new stage of terror in which they are trying to physically eliminate representatives of legitimate local Ukrainian authorities,” he said.
“The capture of the mayor of Melitopol is therefore a crime, not only against a particular person, against a particular community, and not only against Ukraine. It is a crime against democracy itself… The acts of the Russian invaders will be regarded like those of Islamic State terrorists,” he said.
The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, Kirillo Timoshenko, previously posted a video on Telegram showing soldiers coming out of a building holding a man dressed in black, his head apparently covered with a black bag.
According to the Ukrainian parliament, another regional official, the deputy head of the regional council of Zaporizhzhia — 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Melitopol — was abducted and then released a few days ago.
Before the Russian invasion, Melitopol had just over 150,000 inhabitants.
Meanwhile, the United States and its allies moved Friday to end normal trade relations with Russia, as President Joe Biden vowed the West would make Vladimir Putin “pay the price” for his invasion of Ukraine.
Biden announced the new step, which would enable Western nations to inflict steep tariff hikes on Russian goods, in coordination with NATO allies, the Group of Seven and the European Union.
Washington and Brussels also said they would cut off exports of luxury goods to Russia in what EU chief Ursula von der Leyen described as a “direct blow to the Russian elite.”
Biden warned in his speech at the White House that “Putin must pay the price” as the “aggressor” in the war with its ex-Soviet neighbor.
