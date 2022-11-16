By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 08:08 IST
New Delhi
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: The United States and its NATO allies are investigating the blast that killed two in Poland, but early information suggests it may not have been caused by a missile fired from Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said. Read More
Missile strikes hit cities across Ukraine on Tuesday, plunging seven million homes into darkness just days after a humiliating Russian retreat, prompting a defiant response from President Volodymyr Zelensky. Seven million homes were without power following the latest attacks, the presidency said, dampening jubilation over the recapture of Kherson city as world leaders gather at a G20 summit expected to tackle the violence engulfing Ukraine. Read more.
Biden says it’s ‘unlikely’ missile that killed two in Poland was fired from Russia, pledges US support for Poland.
Global leaders who were gathering for the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, held an emergency meeting on Wednesday after two people in Poland were killed in explosions that Ukraine said were caused by Russian missiles. Leaders from the United States, Germany, Canada, Netherlands, Japan, Spain, Italy, France and the UK are expected to discuss the situation.
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that it was “unlikely" that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but pledged support for Poland’s investigation into what it had called a “Russian-made" missile. Biden spoke after he convened an “emergency" meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations the attack on that killed two people in the eastern part of Poland near the Ukraine border. “There is preliminary information that contests that," Biden told reporters when asked if the missile had been fired from Russia. “It is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see."
US President Joe Biden calls ’emergency’ meeting with G7, NATO leaders after Poland says ‘Russian-made’ missile killed two in country.
NATO member Poland said on Wednesday that a Russian-made rocket killed two people in eastern Poland near Ukraine, and it summoned Russia’s ambassador to Warsaw for an explanation after Moscow denied it was responsible. The Polish foreign ministry said the rocket fell on Tuesday afternoon on Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 6 kilometres (3-1/2 miles) from the border with Ukraine, killing two. Media reports said the strike hit a grain-drying facility.
Asked about claims that the blast was linked to Russia, Biden said: “There is preliminary information that contests that. I don’t want to say that until we completely investigate it but it is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia but we’ll see.”
The U.S. and NATO countries would fully investigate before acting, Biden said.
The meeting was convened by Biden, the White House said, after two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.
Leaders from the United States, Germany, Canada, Netherlands, Japan, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom were taking part in the meeting. All except for Japan are members of NATO, the defense alliance that also includes Poland.
A determination that Moscow was to blame for the blast could trigger NATO’s principle of collective defense known as Article 5, in which an attack on one of the Western alliance’s members is deemed an attack on all, starting deliberations on a potential military response.
Poland has said it was verifying whether it needed to request consultations under Article 4 of the alliance, which allows NATO members to bring any issue of concern, especially regarding security, for discussion at the North Atlantic Council.
Poland summoned Russia’s ambassador to Warsaw for an explanation after Moscow denied it was responsible.
