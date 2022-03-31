Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russia Pull-out from Chernobyl Nuclear; UK Spy Chief Warns of Moscow Cyber Targets

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the east of the country as Moscow builds up its troops there after suffering setbacks near the capital Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. Read More
The United States is looking at options to expand sanctions to impose on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and will have more to say about it in the coming days, White House spokesperson Kate Bedingfield said on Wednesday.
Speaking at the daily White House briefing, Bedingfield said President Joe Biden is continuing to look at options to expand sanctions and will have more information in coming days. Biden has imposed a wide variety of economic penalties aimed at punishing Russia.
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will convey to her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Thursday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underlines the importance of democracies to work together to deter “aggressors" and reduce vulnerability to “coercion". A statement released by the British High Commission said this as Truss begins a visit to India.
“Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is in India today as part of a wider diplomatic push following Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine last month," the statement said. “In a meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the foreign secretary will say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underlines the importance of democracies working closer together to deter aggressors, reduce vulnerability to coercion and strengthen global security," it said.
Ramzan Kadyrov, the powerful head of Russia’s republic of Chechnya, said on Wednesday that Moscow would make no concessions in its war in Ukraine and that Kremlin negotiator Vladimir Medinsky had been wrong to suggest otherwise.
In a video statement on his Telegram that appeared to deviate starkly from Russia’s official position, Kadyrov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not just stop what he had started in Ukraine.
United Nations human rights chief on Thursday said that ‘Russia may have committed war crimes in Ukraine.’ Michelle Bachelet urged Moscow end its war, saying “indiscriminate attacks are prohibited under international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes."
Russia has started to reposition under 20% of the forces arrayed around Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, but cautioned Russia was expected to refit and resupply them for redeployment, and not bring the forces home.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said some of the Russian forces may have already moved into Belarus, as opposed to their home garrisons.
Kirby also told a news briefing Russian contractor Wagner Group had deployed about 1,000 contractors into Ukraine’s Donbas region, which Moscow has declared a priority.
Russian forces bombarded the outskirts of Kyiv and a besieged city in northern Ukraine on Wednesday after promising to reduce attacks there in what the West dismissed as a ploy by Moscow to stem its heavy losses and regroup for other offensives.
Nearly five weeks into an invasion in which Russia has failed to capture any major city, the top U.N. human rights official said Moscow had bombed 50 hospitals as well as homes and schools across Ukraine in what may amount to war crimes.
Ukrainian officials called Russia out for having said on Tuesday it would curtail operations near the capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv “to increase mutual trust" for peace talks.
“It’s not true," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a video address to European Union regional officials. “The whole night we listened to sirens, to rocket attacks and we listened to huge explosions east of Kyiv and north of Kyiv. There are immense battles there, people died, still die."
The United States has information that Russian President Vladimir Putin felt mislead by his military, the White House said Wednesday adding that the Ukraine war has been a strategic blunder. What I can say is, of course, we have information that Putin felt misled by the Russian military, which has resulted in persistent tension between Putin and his military leadership, White House Press Secretary Kate Bedingfield told reporters at her daily news conference.
We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions, because his senior advisors are too afraid to tell him the truth, she said. So, it is increasingly clear that Putin’s war has been a strategic blunder that has left Russia weaker over the long term, and increasingly isolated on the world stage," she said.
Russia and Ukraine will resume their peace talks online on April 1, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday after the latest round of negotiations had ended in Turkey.
Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said in an online post that Ukraine had proposed the countries’ two leaders should meet, but Russia responded by saying more work needed to be done on a draft treaty.
A U.K. intelligence chief warned Wednesday night that the Kremlin is hunting for cyber targets and bringing in mercenaries to shore up its stalled military campaign in Ukraine.
Jeremy Fleming, who heads the GCHQ electronic spy agency, praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s information operation" for being highly effective at countering Russia’s massive disinformation drive spreading propaganda about the war.
While there were expectations that Russia would launch a major cyberattack as part of its military campaign, Fleming said such a move was never a central part of Moscow’s standard playbook for war.
Thats not to say that we havent seen cyber in this conflict. We have and lots of it," Fleming said in a speech in Canberra, Australia, according to a transcript.
Moscow has cultivated close ties with pro-Russian separatists controlling swathes of the Donbas region, which encompasses two self-proclaimed “people’s republics” that Russia says it is helping to free from Ukrainian control.
The leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, said on Wednesday that offensive operations were intensifying.
“We are well aware that the longer it takes us to liberate our territory, those settlements that are now under control of Ukraine, the more victims and destruction there will be,” he said.
