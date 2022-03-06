Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine's Zelensky Dials Biden for More Support, Sanctions; Visa, Mastercard Suspend Operations in Russia

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he spoke by phone with his US counterpart Joe Biden to discuss financial support and sanctions against Russia as his country faces an intensifying onslaught.
“As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS,” Zelensky tweeted. Read More
Russian President Vladimir Putin warns of “colossal and catastrophic consequences not only for Europe but also the whole world" if foreign powers attempt to establish a no-fly zone in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to NATO to set up a no-fly zone but NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg rejected the call, saying it could lead to a wider war in Europe.
Russian forces inch closer to the capital Kyiv from the north and west. News agency AFP witnessed scenes of widespread destruction in the northern town of Chernihiv, where dozens of civilians have been killed in shelling, missile attacks and air raids.
Russia resumes its offensive against the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol after a ceasefire agreed to allow the evacuation of civilians breaks down. Each side blames the other. Officials in Mariupol had announced plans for a large-scale evacuation during the ceasefire but later said they had to postpone the operation in the face of continued Russian shelling.
Russia accused Ukrainian forces in Mariupol of blocking residents from leaving. MSF warns that the humanitarian situation in the city is “catastrophic" and that it is “imperative" to set up a humanitarian corridor.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Moldova Saturday to show US support as it faces a surge of refugees from Ukraine and fears it too could come under threat from Moscow. Blinken is expected to provide reassurances for the small country, which has been fractured by a pro-Moscow breakaway region, Transnistria, on Ukraine’s western border. Some analysts believe that territory could be used as a staging point in the Russian military’s invasion of Ukraine.
Israel’s premier stepped into the role of mediator Saturday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensified, holding a three-hour meeting at the Kremlin with Vladimir Putin before calling Ukraine’s president and flying to Berlin. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s sit-down with Putin was the first by a foreign leader since the day Russian forces invaded Ukraine last week, and came after Kyiv had asked Israel to launch a dialogue with Moscow.
Bennett has so far walked a cautious line on the Ukraine conflict, seeking to preserve delicate security cooperation with Russia, which has a large military presence in Israel’s northern neighbour, Syria.
Card payment giants Visa and Mastercard announced Saturday they will suspend operations in Russia, the latest major US firms to join the business freeze-out of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. “Noting the unprecedented nature of the current conflict and the uncertain economic environment," Mastercard said it had “decided to suspend our network services in Russia."
Visa, for its part, said that “effective immediately" it would “work with its clients and partners within Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he spoke by phone with his US counterpart Joe Biden to discuss financial support and sanctions against Russia as his country faces an intensifying onslaught. “As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS," Zelensky tweeted. “The agenda included the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia."
In a readout on the half-hour call, the White House said Biden had emphasised steps his administration and allies have taken “to raise the costs on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine".
In a readout on the half-hour call, the White House said Biden had emphasised steps his administration and allies have taken “to raise the costs on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine”.
Meanwhile, card payment giants Visa and Mastercard announced Saturday they will suspend operations in Russia, the latest major US firms to join the business freeze-out of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
“Noting the unprecedented nature of the current conflict and the uncertain economic environment,” Mastercard said it had “decided to suspend our network services in Russia.”
Visa, for its part, said that “effective immediately” it would “work with its clients and partners within Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.”
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.