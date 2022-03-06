Live now Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine's Zelensky Dials Biden for More Support, Sanctions; Visa, Mastercard Suspend Operations in Russia

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he spoke by phone with his US counterpart Joe Biden to discuss financial support and sanctions against Russia as his country faces an intensifying onslaught.

“As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS,” Zelensky tweeted. Read More