Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russian Warship Sinks After Ukraine Claims Missile Hit; CIA Warns Putin Poses Nuclear Threat

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia’s Black Sea flagship sank Thursday after an explosion and fire that Ukraine claimed was a successful missile strike — as the Kremlin accused Kyiv of targeting its citizens in sorties across the border. The guided missile cruiser Moskva had been leading Russia’s naval effort against its neighbor in the seven-week conflict, in which civilian killings have sparked accusations of genocide.

Russia’s defence ministry said the blast on the vessel was the result of exploding ammunition and added that the resulting damage had caused it to “lose its balance" as it was being towed to port.

Meanwhile, The Pentagon said that the sinking of the warship was a “big blow" to Russia’s naval strength in the Black Sea.

Advertisement

Here are the latest updates in the Russian-Ukraine conflict:

- Russian officials accuse Ukraine of sending two helicopters across the border to bomb a town in Russia’s southern Bryansk region, after initially reporting seven injured in shelling. Moscow says at least six residential buildings were damaged and that a toddler was among the injured.

- Ukraine says it is reopening humanitarian corridors through nine routes in the east and south, to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from war-scarred regions after a day-long pause that Kyiv attributed to Russian violations.

- Russia’s setbacks could lead President Vladimir Putin to resort to using a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon, CIA director William Burns says.

- “Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they’ve faced so far, militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons," Burns says.

- Leaders in the West diverge on whether to label Russia’s actions in Ukraine as “genocide". Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says US President Joe Biden, who has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of genocide, was “right" in his choice of words. But French President Emmanuel Macron, who is campaigning for re-election, said such “verbal escalations" were unhelpful, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz steers clear of using the term.

Advertisement

- The United States unveils a major new package of aid to Ukraine, including equipment such as helicopters, howitzers and armoured personnel carriers. The package includes equipment Washington had previously refused to provide to Kyiv for fear of escalating the conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.

- Germany has officially confiscated the world’s largest superyacht owned by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, as part of sanctions against Moscow following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, police sources said Thursday. The 156-metre (1,680-feet) long “Dilbar" has an estimated value of $600 million (555 million euros) according to Forbes magazine.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.