Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Troops 'Withdrawn' from Key Ukraine Town, Putin's Ally Suggests Nuclear Retort; Oz Stiffens Russian Sanctions

Germany will deliver the first of four advanced IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming days to help ward off drone attacks, its defence minister Christine Lambrecht said during an unannounced visit to Odessa on Saturday, as per Reuters.

Lambrecht held talks with her Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov in an underground bunker, as air raids were being conducted above. Lambrecht had extended a visit to nearby Moldova for the meeting.

“In a few days, we will deliver the very modern IRIS-T air defence system," she told ARD television. “It is very important for drone defence in particular."