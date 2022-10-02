Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Troops 'Withdrawn' from Key Ukraine Town, Putin's Ally Suggests Nuclear Retort; Oz Stiffens Russian Sanctions

Last Updated: October 02, 2022, 08:48 IST
Moscow/Kyiv
The so–called Russian 'military operation' in Ukraine has now crossed 218 days and began almost seven months ago on February 24. The recent annexation referendums held in Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine and the Ukrainian advances in those regions is likely to change the course of the war which has seen thousands dead and millions displaced with economic damages worth tens of billions of dollars.
Ukrainian President Zelensky said on Friday the country was formally applying for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance and that Kyiv was ready for talks with Moscow, but not while Putin was president.
The director general of Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was detained by a Russian patrol, Energoatom, the state agency in charge of the plant, said on Saturday. Ihor Murashov was detained on his way from Europe’s largest nuclear plant to the town of Enerhodar around 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Friday, the company said in a statement.
Germany will deliver the first of four advanced IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming days to help ward off drone attacks, its defence minister Christine Lambrecht said during an unannounced visit to Odessa on Saturday, as per Reuters.
Lambrecht held talks with her Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov in an underground bunker, as air raids were being conducted above. Lambrecht had extended a visit to nearby Moldova for the meeting.
“In a few days, we will deliver the very modern IRIS-T air defence system," she told ARD television. “It is very important for drone defence in particular."
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi is expected to hold talks in Moscow and Kyiv next week on the creation of a protection zone around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine, the watchdog said on Saturday.
“Director General Grossi continues his consultations and other efforts aimed at agreeing and implementing a nuclear safety and security zone around the ZNPP as soon as possible. He is expected to travel to Kyiv and Moscow next week," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.
Washington announced “severe" new sanctions against Russian officials and the defence industry, and said G7 allies support imposing “costs" on any nation that backs the annexation, as per AFP.
After Lyman, Ukrainian President Zelensky promised more quick successes in the Donbas, which covers the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that are largely under Russian control. “Over the past week, the number of Ukrainian flags in Donbas has increased. There will be even more in a week’s time," he said in an evening video address.
He also indicated Ukrainian troops had taken the village of Torske, on the main road out of Lyman to the east.
Ukrainian soldiers announced they had taken hold of Lyman, annexed by Russia, in a video that was recorded outside the town council building in the centre of Lyman and posted on social media by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office.
“Dear Ukrainians - today the armed forces of Ukraine … liberated and took control of the settlement of Lyman, Donetsk region," one of the soldiers says as per Reuters. At the end of the video, a group of Ukrainian soldiers throw Russian flags down from the building’s roof and raise a Ukrainian flag in their place.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is no longer leaking under the Baltic Sea because an equilibrium has been reached between the gas and water pressure, a spokesman told AFP.
The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
“These additional sanctions reinforce Australia’s strong objection to the actions of President Putin and those carrying out his orders," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.
Australia on Sunday imposed targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 28 Russian-appointed separatists, ministers and senior officials after President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of four regions of Ukraine.
The new sanctions targeted individuals who the Australian government said were flouting international law to legitimise Russia’s actions in Ukraine through “sham referenda, disinformation and intimidation", Reuters reported.
Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia’s region of Chechnya, said Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine after a major new defeat on the battlefield, the loss of Lyman, as per reports.
Moscow said Saturday it had withdrawn its troops from Lyman, a key town in eastern Ukraine that lies in one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia has annexed.
“In connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement, the allied troops were withdrawn from the settlement of Krasny Lyman to more favourable lines," Russia’s defence ministry said in its daily briefing, after Ukraine’s army said it “encircled" several thousand Russian troops near the town.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proclaimed the annexation of four regions in Ukraine, while Kyiv said it would continue its fight to retake occupied land. Russia also vetoed a Western bid at the UN Security Council to condemn its annexations of Ukrainian territory but found no support, with China and India abstaining. Russia’s veto was a certainty but Western powers hoped to show Moscow’s isolation in its war and will now take the condemnation effort to the General Assembly, where every nation has a vote and none can kill a resolution.
