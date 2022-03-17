Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia Drops 'Powerful Bomb' on Ukraine Theatre Sheltering Over a Thousand; Biden Calls Putin 'War Criminal'

A Russian airstrike ripped apart a theater where hundreds of people have been living in the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said, as Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a self-purification to rid his country of anyone who questions his invasion.

The bombardment Wednesday of the theater, which had become a makeshift shelter as combat tore across the port city over the past three weeks and made thousands homeless, left many people buried in the burning rubble, Ukraines foreign ministry said in a statement. There was no immediate word on how many people were killed or injured.

At least as recently as Monday, the pavement in front of and behind the once-elegant theater was marked with huge white letters spelling out CHILDREN in Russian, according to images released by the Maxar space technology company.