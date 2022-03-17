Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia Drops 'Powerful Bomb' on Ukraine Theatre Sheltering Over a Thousand; Biden Calls Putin 'War Criminal'

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russian forces dropped a powerful bomb on a theatre in the encircled Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of civilians were sheltering on Wednesday, Ukraine’s foreign ministry on Thursday said. The ministry said many people were trapped in the theatre and accused Russia of committing a war crime. It said the number of casualties was not yet known. Read More
A Russian airstrike ripped apart a theater where hundreds of people have been living in the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said, as Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a self-purification to rid his country of anyone who questions his invasion.
The bombardment Wednesday of the theater, which had become a makeshift shelter as combat tore across the port city over the past three weeks and made thousands homeless, left many people buried in the burning rubble, Ukraines foreign ministry said in a statement. There was no immediate word on how many people were killed or injured.
At least as recently as Monday, the pavement in front of and behind the once-elegant theater was marked with huge white letters spelling out CHILDREN in Russian, according to images released by the Maxar space technology company.
Ukrainian military forces have dealt a punishing blow to the airport in Kherson, which Russian troops had seized early in the war, the General Staff said late Wednesday. It said the Russians were trying to remove any surviving military equipment. Ukraine’s military said it hit the airport on Tuesday. Satellite photos taken afterward by Planet Labs PBC and analyzed by The Associated Press show helicopters and vehicles on fire at the air base.
Russia seized the southern port city without a fight in the first days of the war. Control over Kherson allows Russia to restore fresh water supplies to Crimea; Ukraine cut off the water after Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014. The General Staff said Russia’s ground offensive on major Ukrainian cities has largely stalled. (AP) .
Ukraine handed over nine captured Russian soldiers to secure the freedom of the mayor of the city of Melitopol, who was detained last week, the Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a senior official as saying on Wednesday. The office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier said mayor Ivan Fedorov had been released but gave no details.
“Ivan Fedorov was released from Russian captivity … for him, Russia received nine captured soldiers who were born in 2002 and 2003. These are actually children," Interfax Ukraine quoted Zelenskiy press aide Darya Zarivnaya as saying. Ukraine had said Fedorov was kidnapped last Friday by Russian forces.
The United States remains in touch with Indian leaders and continues to encourage them to work closely with it to stand up against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Wednesday. “As you know, we remain in touch through a range of channels from our national security team with leaders in India and continue to encourage leaders to work closely with us to stand up against President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.
Over the past two weeks, the Biden administration has shown an understanding of India’s position on Russia given the complexity of its ties with Russia and over-dependence on Moscow for military and security needs. During a Congressional hearing last week, Admiral John Christopher Aquilino, Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, described India as tremendous partners and said that the mil to mil relationship is probably at its highest point.
India’s judge, Justice Dalveer Bhandari, voted against Russia. The court order was supported by 13 judges while two voted against it. This includes Vice-President Kirill Gevorgian from Russia and Judge Xue Hanqin from China. “We welcome the court order and call on the Russian Federation to comply with the order, immediately cease its military operations in Ukraine, and to establish unhindered humanitarian access in Ukraine," Price said.
In its ruling, the court — which plays a vital role in peaceful settlement of disputes under the UN Charter — stressed the need for States to act in conformity with their obligations under international law, including the laws of war, Price said. “And the Court expressed deep concern about the extreme vulnerability of the civilian population of Ukraine, the numerous civilian deaths and injuries that have resulted from the Kremlin’s actions, and the significant material damage, including the destruction of buildings and infrastructure," he said.
The United States on Wednesday welcomed an International Court of Justice order that asked Russia to immediately suspend its military operations in Ukraine. Describing it as a significant ruling, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that the ICJ “clearly and unequivocally" ordered Russia to immediately suspend its military operations. “The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend military operations that it commenced on 24 February on the territory of Ukraine," presiding judge Joan Donoghue told the International Court of Justice, pending the final decision in the case.
Just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an emotional plea to the U.S. Congress for more military aid, President Joe Biden laid out a wide range of weapons and equipment that America will provide to help Ukraine beat back the Russian invasion.
The new $800 million aid package centers on weapons that the Ukrainian military has already been using effectively against the Russians. And it includes air defense systems urgently needed to defend cities from the overwhelming barrage of missiles being launched by Russian forces
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the US is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armour weapons and drones to Ukraine to assist in its defense against Russia. The president’s comments came as he formally announced his administration was sending an additional USD 800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, making a total of USD 2 billion in such aid sent to Kyiv since Biden took office more than a year ago. About USD 1 billion in aid has been sent in just the last week
The Ministry of Transport wrote on Twitter “all aircraft directly or indirectly owned, registered, chartered, leased, operated or controlled by a citizen of Belarus are prohibited from entering, exiting or overflying Canadian airspace."
The U.N. Security Council will meet Thursday at the request of six Western nations that sought an open session on Ukraine ahead of an expected vote on a Russian humanitarian resolution that they have sharply criticized for making no mention of Moscow’s war against its smaller neighbor. Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians. Russias illegal war on Ukraine is a threat to us all, tweeted the U.N. mission of the United Kingdom, one of the six countries that requested the meeting. The mission posted the flags of the six council nations requesting the meeting — the UK, U.S., France, Ireland, Norway and Albania.
Three Panamanian-flagged ships have been hit by Russian missiles in the Black Sea since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month, Panama’s Maritime Authority said on Wednesday. One ship sank, the maritime authority said in a statement, but there were no casualties reported. The two others remain afloat with damages “We know that we had three ships that were attacked by Russian missiles but the crew is all safe, we had material damage," said Noriel Arauz, the administrator of the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP). The three affected ships were Namura Queen, Lord Nelson and Helt. The AMP did not give the dates of when the ships were hit.
Russian forces dropped a powerful bomb on a theatre in the encircled Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of civilians were sheltering on Wednesday, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said. The ministry said many people were trapped in the theatre and accused Russia of committing a war crime. It said the number of casualties was not yet known. Reuters could not independently verify the information.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, US President Joe Biden lambasted the Russian leadership and called Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” for “inflicting appalling devastation and horror on Ukraine” as Moscow continued to shell Ukrainian cities.
“Putin is inflicting appalling devastation and horror on Ukraine — bombing apartment buildings and maternity wards. Yesterday, we saw reports that Russian forces were holding hundreds of doctors and patients hostage. These are atrocities. It is an outrage to the world. The world is united in our support for Ukraine — and in our determination to make Putin pay a very heavy price for attacking Ukraine,” Biden said.
“America is leading this effort — together with our allies and partners — providing enormous levels of security and humanitarian assistance,” he asserted, as he formally announced his administration was sending an additional USD 800 million in military assistance to Ukraine.
Russia denies targeting civilians. In Moscow, the defence ministry said its forces had not struck the building and instead accused the Azov Battalion, a far-right Ukrainian militia, of blowing it up, RIA news agency said.
