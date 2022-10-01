Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia Vetoes UN Bid Condemning Ukraine Annexations, India Abstains from Vote Given 'Totality' of Situation

Russia’s veto was a certainty but Western powers hoped to show Moscow’s isolation in its war and will now take the condemnation effort to the General Assembly, where every nation has a vote and none can kill a resolution.

The United States pushed through the draft Security Council resolution hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow had taken over four areas of Ukraine which held Kremlin-organized referendums on land seized by Russia’s military.

“This is exactly what the Security Council was made to do — defend sovereignty, protect territorial integrity, promote peace and security,” the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said at the start of the meeting.

“The United Nations was built on an idea that never again would one country be allowed to take another’s territory by force,” she said, later promising a General Assembly vote.

Russia’s ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, complained that it was unprecedented to seek condemnation of one of the five veto-wielding permanent members of the Security Council.

“Do you seriously expect Russia to consider and support such a draft? And if not, then it turns out that you are intentionally pushing us to use the right of the veto in order to then wax lyrical about Russia abusing this right,” Nebenzia said.

The resolution, co-sponsored by the United States and Albania, would have condemned the “illegal” referendums held in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine and called on all states not to recognize any changes to Ukraine’s borders.

It also would have called on Russia to withdraw troops immediately from Ukraine, ending an invasion launched on February 24.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops have captured two villages that lie very close to the eastern Russian-occupied stronghold of Lyman, officials said on Friday, in the clearest sign yet the town could soon fall.

Lyman, in the Donetsk region, has served for months as a logistics and transport hub anchoring Russian operations in the north of the region. Its capture would be Kyiv’s biggest gain since a lightning counter-offensive retook swathes of Kharkiv region this month.

