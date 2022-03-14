Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: 'Russian Rockets Will Fall on NATO Soil', Warns Zelensky; Undeterred by US Sanctions, Says Moscow

Most share markets firmed and oil slid on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting continued to rage, while bond markets braced for rate rises in the United States and UK this week.

While Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with Poland on Sunday, both sides gave their most upbeat assessment yet of prospects for talks. Just the chance of peace saw S&P 500 stock futures add 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.2%.